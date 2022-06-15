RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. Supreme Court may be days away from making a public ruling on Roe v. Wade after a leaked draft weeks ago indicated the court may overturn the landmark abortion rights bill.

Currently, North Carolina does not have any so-called ‘trigger laws’ that would immediately ban abortions if the high court chooses to overturn the bill. But 13 other states do, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Some North Carolina doctors, such as Dr. Beverly Gray, the founder of Duke Reproductive Health Equity, fear banning abortion in other states could result in an influx of people traveling to the Tar Heel State. Gray said this ‘spill-over effect’ could result in longer wait times for state residents seeking abortions.

The latest state data from 2020 showed a total of 30,004 abortions were performed that year. Of those, nearly 4,946 were not state residents.

Data from 2021 is not available yet.

The number of people coming to North Carolina from out-of-state for abortion procedures was slightly down from the previous year. The total number of people undergoing the procedures however was up five percent from the previous year.

YEAR TOTAL NON-RESIDENTS 2020 30,004 4,946 2019 28,450 4,955 2018 27,581 4,563 2017 27,183 4,506 2016 27,138 4,068 2015 27,631 4,785 2014 24,605 3,476 2013 22,820 3,002 2012 24,439 3,466 2011 26,192 3,822 2010 30,952 5,144

While the country waits on a decision from the Supreme Court, CBS 17 reporter Michael Hyland reported North Carolina Democrats are pushing to pass a bill that would codify, or arrange according to a plan or system, the Roe v. Wade decision into state law. A bill Democrats in the state House of Representatives have filed would block restrictions and prohibitions on abortion up to the point of fetal viability.

CBS 17 previously reported Republican state legislative leaders have not said specifically what legislation they would pursue. But, House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said the legislature won’t address the issue this year, noting Gov. Roy Cooper (D) would veto any new restrictions they would seek to implement.

“It’s all political theater to file a bill like this in the short session,” Tami Fitzgerald, the executive director of the NC Values Coalition, said. “It shows the hand of what Democrats would do if they stay in office. They want to codify Roe. They want to make abortion legal for any reason up to viability.”