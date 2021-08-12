A milestone shot: NC gives 10 millionth vaccine dose

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina has hit another milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination push: 10 million doses.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday said the dose count reached 10,020,873, an increase of 21,106 from Wednesday.

North Carolina was just 233 doses from the milestone after Wednesday’s update, reaching it three days after the number of first doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine surpassed 5 million.

It took just over a month for the most recent million doses to go into arms. The state’s dose count reached 9 million on July 9.

More than 5.4 million of the state’s 10.5 million residents are at least partially vaccinated, including 60 percent of those 12 and older.

DOSE COUNT:

13,438 first doses

1,135 single-shot J&J doses

21,106 total doses