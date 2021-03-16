A more accurate way to figure out what share of county residents are getting COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a dozen counties across North Carolina, state data show fewer than 15 percent of their residents have been at least partially vaccinated for COVID-19.

But that raw number isn’t an entirely accurate way to measure progress: Those counties also have relatively higher numbers of children under 18 who aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine.

The percentages released daily by the state Department of Health and Human Services paint a slightly more pessimistic picture of the vaccination effort in some counties.

But those figures are calculated from the total populations of those counties — including those who aren’t old enough to get it.

“Thinking about the composition of the population is really important,” said Paul Delamater, a health geographer and professor at the University of North Carolina, as well as the architect of nc-covid.org, a website that tracks key COVID-19 data across the state.

“If you start calculating the percents, and including all the kids basically in there, you’re going to get numbers that are a little different,” he said.

According to U.S. Census data, more than 27 percent of people living in Hoke County are under 18 — the highest percentage of any county in the state. So it’s no surprise that that county also ranks next to last in the state in the share of the full population that’s at least partially vaccinated.

Those percentages are simple to calculate — divide the number of people vaccinated by the total population.

But Delamater prefers to focus on the percentage of the population that’s eligible for the vaccine, determining that number from census bureau counts of the people over 18 in a specific area.

“That’s a more fair assessment … than out of the total population,” Delamater said.

DHHS did not respond when asked why it bases those percentages on the entire population instead of the eligible population.

CBS 17 News compared both sets of percentages for each county and, not surprisingly, they were higher in every instance when they were based on the eligible population — some by more than seven percentage points.

That includes Moore County, where DHHS data shows 26.2 percent of all residents are at least partly vaccinated.

That’s good — eighth-best in the state. But nearly 22 percent of the people there are under 18 and ineligible for the vaccine.

Removing the children from the calculus makes the numbers look even better — 32.6 percent partially vaccinated, ranking sixth in the state.

It may look like math tricks but these numbers are important to know for residents who want a clearer picture of how successful the vaccination effort is in their counties and across the state.

“I hope that people are looking at them to understand … ‘What’s happening in my county?’ Or, ‘Are people taking the vaccine?’” Delamater said.