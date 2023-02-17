MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WNCN) — N.C. Central University is one of three Historically Black Colleges and Universities in North Carolina getting its own bobblehead.

On Friday morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first HBCU Bobblehead Series, which features officially licensed bobbleheads of 13 HBCUs, according to a news release from the hall of fame.

The hall of fame is making the bobbleheads and releasing them in celebration of Black History Month.

The other two North Carolina schools to get the nod are Fayetteville State University Broncos and the N.C. A&T Aggies.

The other schools included in the first series are:

Alabama A&M University Bulldogs,

Alabama State University Hornets,

Delaware State University Hornets,

Florida A&M University Rattlers,

Grambling State University Tigers,

Howard University Bison,

Jackson State University Tigers,

Morgan State University Bears, Norfolk State University Spartans, and

Tuskegee University Golden Tigers.

Standing on a base bearing the school’s nickname across the front, each mascot bobblehead is wears the school colors in front of a backing featuring the school logo, the release stated. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,023, and they are currently only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.

The bobbleheads are $35 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

The Grambling State, Alabama State, Delaware State, and Howard Bobbleheads are scheduled to arrive in April, while the other schools’ bobbleheads are scheduled to ship in June, the release said.

Each school receives a percentage of the sales generated from their bobblehead.

“We’re excited to release this long-overdue collection of HBCU bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We know these bobbleheads, which celebrate the rich history of these 13 amazing institutions, will be very popular with the alumni, students, faculty, staff, fans, and communities.”

