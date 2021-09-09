A somber milestone: NC records 15,000th COVID-19 death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina recorded its 15,000th COVID-19 death on Thursday, the latest somber milestone of the delta-driven surge.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services added 110 deaths to the total, the biggest one-day jump since February.

DHHS also said more than 3,800 patients were in hospitals, matching the most since January. It also added at least 6,000 new cases for the fifth time in September alone. It’s important to note that deaths do not always take place on the day they are reported, and it often takes days or weeks for a COVID-19 death to be recorded by DHHS. The agency does not specify which day the death is registered if they are reported during a weekend, instead combining those into the Monday update.

The 110 deaths are the highest single-day total since Feb. 11, when a total of 113 deaths were reported.

The state’s specific date-of-death data show a total of 193 people have died in just the first seven days of September — an average of 28 per day so far, just behind the average of 33 each day in August.

There were 1,041 deaths in North Carolina last month, making it the pandemic’s deadliest month since February.

The patient count of 3,815 equaled the total on Sept. 2, matching the most since Jan. 14, when there were 3,881. That came five days after the peak of 3,992 on Jan. 14. The current total is just 177 patients shy of matching that high.

The 6,290 new cases came after the state reported fewer than 5,500 cases on three consecutive days. There were at least 7,000 new cases on each of the first five days of the month.

DHHS also recorded a one-point increase in one of its key vaccination percentages, with 62 percent of adults in the state now fully vaccinated. It came one day after the share of adults with at least one dose rose to 67 percent.

DOSE COUNT: