RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Child poverty rates fell in North Carolina but children across the state were more likely to face anxiety or depression during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a study finds.

With children headed back to classrooms to start the new school year, the Annie E. Casey Foundation — a watchdog group for child welfare — released new Kids Count data on their well-being for every state.

And for North Carolina — which ranks 34th nationally — it’s mostly a mixed bag.

The state did show improvement in most of the 16 measures it tracked from 2008-12 to 2016-20 — but only beats the national average in five of them.

North Carolina ranks 30th or worse in three of the four broad categories tracked in the report — economic well-being (31st), health (36th) and family and community (34th). The state was No. 21 in education.

The two main takeaways were a noticeable drop in child poverty countered by a rise in mental health concerns, said Kaylan Szafranski, the health policy director at children’s advocacy group NC Child.

It found 20 percent of North Carolina children lived in poverty from 2016-20, a significant drop from the 24 percent during the earlier four-year period.

“The policies designed to bolster family economic security in 2020 worked,” Szafranski said. “Despite widespread loss of jobs and lower incomes or diminished incomes for many families, policies like the expanded Child Tax Credit actually resulted in a decline in North Carolina of children living in poverty.”

Szafranski also says children across the state are “struggling with anxiety and depression at unprecedented levels.”

More than 11 percent of North Carolina children between 3 and 17 in 2020 were diagnosed with either depression or anxiety by a doctor or other health care provider, the data show. It’s the third straight year that rate has been above 11 percent or higher.

She is calling on leaders to expand mental health services to children “when and where they need it, including schools.”

She urges lawmakers to allocate money for social workers, school nurses and psychologists in school buildings and wants the state to meet the standard of one counselor for every 250 students in a school, as set by the American School Counselor Association.

Szafranski credited the General Assembly for approving suicide prevention training and school protocols last year.

“But we really need them to help put the staffing in place to actually implement those incredible gains that we got through the passage of that legislation,” she said.

Of the 16 health measures on the state’s data rundown, North Carolina trails the national average on seven and equals that average on another four.

Some of the highlights and big jumps and deviations from the data include:

— 9.5 percent of babies born in North Carolina are of a low birth weight, an increase from 2010 (9.1 percent) and higher than the national rate of 8.2 percent.

— 34 percent of children between 10 and 17 who are overweight or obese, up from 31 percent in 2017 and higher than the 32 percent rate nationally.

— The rate of the state’s 3 and 4-year-olds who are not in some type of school climbed to 58 percent, up from 55 percent a decade ago and higher than the 53 percent nationally.

Szafranski says those numbers are “a call to action.”

“This is not something that only one group of people can really address head on,” she said. “It’s going to take all of our communities working together. It’s going to take us working with the General Assembly and working within our health systems to make sure that people are getting the care when and where they need it.”