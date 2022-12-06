WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – If you buy your Krispy Kreme products at the store – as opposed to lining up at a restaurant drive-thru – you might be investing in the company’s expanding operation in Forsyth County.

Krispy Kreme, which is based in Charlotte but was founded in Winston-Salem in 1937, announced Tuesday that it would invest $5.8 million and add 180 jobs during the next three to four years to produce more of its pre-packaged goods at its plant on Ivy Avenue.

“With this project, we look forward to growing our presence in Winston-Salem, a city that has always meant so much to the brand,” Josh Charlesworth, global president and COO for Krispy Kreme, said in a release.

If you buy prepackaged Krispy Kreme products, your treats may come from Winston-Salem.

Krispy Kreme will expand what it calls its “Branded Sweet Treats,” which are the packaged donuts you find in grocery and convenience stores.

Krispy Kreme posted a profitable quarter to close of fiscal 2022, its first in months, generating $1.36 million in net income to close the year, which was up from a $25.3 million loss in the same quarter of 2020.

Its annual loss in 2021 was $24.51 million, but that was down from $64.3 million the year earlier. Net revenues increased by 24%, to $1.38 billion, bakemag reported.

The company reported that net revenue grew by 7.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, and net income for the first half of 2022 was $4.1 million, an improvement from the $15.4 million loss in the same period of the prior year.

Corporate officials said that the branded products, launched in 2020 with “Doughnut Bites” and “Mini Crullers,” were expected to be profitable in 2022.

Charlesworth at the time told bakemag that the challenges of launching during the pandemic had created the need for additional production lines. He said the company is growing from 15,000 distribution outlets across the U.S.

To help with the expansion, the city of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County chipped in about $260,000 worth of incentives with the pledge the company will continue the 37 jobs it already has in the county.

These new positions will have an average minimum wage of $33,150. The company also is receiving $60,000 in an NC Rural Reuse grant.

“We are proud to support Krispy Kreme’s commitment to grow and add jobs in Winston-Salem,” Mayor Allen Joines said in the release. “As an internationally recognized brand that was founded here, Krispy Kremeraises Winston-Salem’s visibility as a place to locate, and their decision to continue investing here reinforces that.”