RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On the second anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, people gathered in Raleigh Friday urging prosecutors to hold those accountable “at every level of government.”

The group Democracy Out Loud held a rally outside the federal building on New Bern Avenue to remember the events of that day and to voice ongoing concerns about threats to democracy. Similar events were scheduled in other parts of North Carolina and across the country.

“I feel like our democracy is in grave danger, that the attempt to overthrow the government on Jan. 6 and overturn the election, nullifying our votes, that attempt to overthrow the government is ongoing,” said Karen Ziegler.

This week the FBI reported that more than 950 people have been identified and arrested for their role in the riots. A database compiled by the U.S. Department of Justice shows the status of more than 20 federal cases involving people from North Carolina.

Charles Donohoe, who is from Kernersville and a leader of the far-right Proud Boys, pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. As part of a plea agreement, he said he would cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Jeremy Bertino, who’s from Belmont and also a former Proud Boys leader, pleaded guilty last fall to seditious conspiracy and also agreed to cooperate with federal investigators.

Federal court records show nine other people from North Carolina also have pleaded guilty to various federal charges for their roles in the attack. There are also some cases involving North Carolina defendants being handled in Washington, D.C. Superior Court.

“But, the people who actually started the insurrection, that planned it, that carried it out, that started like Trump did and others the big lie about the election, those people are not yet being held accountable,” said Ziegler.

Last month, the House’s Jan. 6 select committee referred former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes.

“We just want to make sure that what happened isn’t forgotten and so therefore we don’t repeat it. And, we’re very worried about that,” said Mark Swallow.

He said the events this week in the U.S. House of Representatives where members have been unable to elect a Speaker following more than a dozen votes also highlights how democracy is at risk.

“I think there’s backroom negotiations that none of us are privy to that are going to hold our government hostage in the future,” said Swallow.