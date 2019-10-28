Abandoned NC baby was left face down on doormat with roses and funeral fan

1  of  2
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro police spokesperson says a parent of the infant left on a Greensboro couple’s doorstep has been identified.

The family woke up to the sounds of someone banging on their front window and then a baby crying just around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn tells WGHP that police responded to the 900 block of Benjamin Benson Street at 1:45 a.m. in reference to the abandoned child.

When a woman peeked out to take a look out of her window, she saw a baby boy wet from the rain face-down on her doormat.

She says he was left with roses and a funeral fan.

Her husband who did not want to be identified was at work Saturday night when his wife called him, frantic.

He tells WGHP that someone left a baby on the porch and that his wife was scared.

The infant was left face down. The man’s wife told WGHP the boy was young enough that he couldn’t lift his head.

She then grabbed the baby and slammed the door shut, locking it.

The couple, heartbroken, were thinking of their own two children.

They called police who took the baby to a hospital.

Although puzzling, the man says it could have been worse and he’s thankful the baby is safe.

The little boy is now with Child Protective Services and is healthy.

