ABC Commission debates fate of ‘Polygamy Porter’ beer in NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The ABC commission is deliberating on whether or not a beer called “Polygamy Porter” can be sold in the state.

Utah Brewers Cooperative’s application to sell “Polygamy Porter” in North Carolina was denied by the NC ABC in May of 2019.

According to the documents from the commission, the product was denied approval because “Polygamy is illegal.” On their website, the commission says products can be rejected if they violate state codes that govern statements and designs for alcohol labels.

The catchphrase for the beer in question is “Why have just one?” Wasatch Brewery’s website describes the brew as a smooth, chocolaty, brown porter. “Take some home to the wives,” the description continues.

The appeal filed by the brewery was scheduled to be heard on Wednesday, but it was delayed. The appeal has not yet been rescheduled.

“Polygamy Porter” isn’t the only beer label initially denied by the ABC. Permits have been denied in the past for beers with names like “Kissing Cousins,” “Banned in the UK for Humans,” “Hedonism,” “Beergasm,” “Nasty Nasty Slut Dog” and “Daddy Needs His Juice.”

Last year 19,000 new beer and wine products were approved for sale by the NC ABC Commission.

