RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If the Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade, some Triangle abortion providers said they expect to see more people seeking abortions in North Carolina. Centers that encourage alternatives to abortion said they expect to get busier as well.

Since people learned the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade, the phones have been ringing at abortion provider, A Woman’s Choice, the company said.

“We’ve had a lot of patients calling concerned that their appointments are no longer available which isn’t true,” Amber Gavin said, the Vice President of Advocacy and Operations at A Woman’s Choice. “This was just a draft opinion that was leaked which means abortion is legal and accessible.”

If that draft opinion becomes final, some abortion providers in North Carolina expect an increase in patients.

“We know South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, West Virginia are all ready to ban abortion,” Molly Rivera with Planned Parenthood South Atlantic said.

That means, as long as abortion remains legal in North Carolina, providers like A Woman’s Choice Parenthood said they expect more people to come here for abortions.

“We are looking to be able to increase our capacity to see more patients,” said Rivera.

Gavin added that they are trying to ramp up and hire more staff overall, too.

Abortion providers aren’t the only ones anticipating a greater demand for their services.

Hand of Hope Pregnancy Centers work to make women aware of alternatives to abortion.

“She does have another decision that she can make,” founder and CEO Tonya Baker Nelson said. “She can choose to parent she can choose to parent through adoption.”

Baker Nelson expects more women will seek assistance from the centers, too.

“I absolutely expect it to affect our ministry because I think will just get busier,” Nelson said.

The organization, that provides services including life skills classes and support groups, also anticipates bringing in more employees.

“As for preparation for what we’re going to do, we need to hire more staff,” she said. “No matter what happens we’re going to be busy.”

Each organization pointed out that abortion policy in North Carolina could change depending on what happens in the election.