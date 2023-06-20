RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s new abortion law is set to go into effect on July 1. The law bans most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

At A Woman’s Choice clinics, abortion providers are working long hours, according to Amber Gavin, the vice president of advocacy and operations. A Woman’s Choice operates several clinics, including one in Raleigh.

“Our staff sometimes are there well past 5 p.m.,” she noted. “A couple people will take lunch while the other folks continue to work and we’re hoping we can just, you know, keep rotating and keep making sure we’re seeing as many patients as we can, especially in anticipation of this ban.”

Gavin says teams are familiarizing themselves with the law’s requirements. In addition to banning most abortions after 12 weeks, there are other changes, including banning medication abortions after 10 weeks of pregnancy, requiring in-person consults 72 hours before an abortion and requiring more documentation from abortion providers

“Yesterday, we actually received the state forms for reporting and consent, so we’ve been really diving in, going through, seeing all the changes, making sure we understand,” explained Gavin.

But she says some parts of the law still aren’t clear – like whether abortion providers can refer patients who don’t qualify for an abortion in North Carolina to an out-of-state clinic.

“There are a lot of uncertainties, unanswered questions that we would like clarification on, but we’re just doing our best to make sure that we are in compliance and adhering to the law,” Gavin said. “In fact, we’re starting the 72-hour consults in person on June 28, so that way we can continue to provide care on July 1.”

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and an OB-GYN who works at Duke Health filed a federal lawsuit last week challenging several aspects of the new law. It’s not clear whether the court will act on that lawsuit before the new law is set to go into effect on July 1.