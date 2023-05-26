RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Around 100 people marched through Downtown Raleigh Friday evening in protest of the state’s new abortion law.

The gathering comes just over a week since the General Assembly voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper on a 12-week abortion ban.

A crowd of people, most wearing black and carrying signs and flowers, marched through downtown from Nash Square to the State Capitol.

“I think it’s incredibly important that we view abortion as an important piece of healthcare and as a right,” said Jessica Turner.

Some gathered Friday in fear of what the new law will mean for them.

“I’m at high-risk for ectopic pregnancy, and while they have technically written an exemption for ectopic pregnancy into the law, they wrote it in a way that redefines abortion,” said Rose Lintner.

North Carolina joins over a dozen states across the country that have further restricted abortion access since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade last summer.

Earlier this week, South Carolina passed a law to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. While that law has been temporarily blocked by a judge, protesters are concerned about the restrictions that have swept across the South.

“It is extremely concerning. People, especially in the South, we aren’t the richest people, we aren’t the most well-resourced people. Finding transportation, if you don’t have a car to get an abortion, will be nearly impossible,” said Lintner.

With new laws in the Carolinas, Virginia and Maryland are the only states below the Mason-Dixon Line that have not moved to further restrict abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Virginia will not have a larger number of clinics. The need will increase without the supply increasing,” Turner said.

While most abortions will be banned after 12 weeks, they will still be legal in certain instances outside of that timeline. The law allows for the termination of a pregnancy when a healthcare professional says there’s a medical emergency.

Other instances include legal abortions through the 20th week in instances of rape or incest. If a “qualified physician” determines there’s a life-limiting issue, an abortion will also be legal during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy.

North Carolina’s new law will take effect on July 1.