HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re learning new developments in the crash that involved a police vehicle and a YMCA bus on Thursday afternoon.

The crash involved a High Point Police Department unit and a Carl Chavis YMCA bus that was “carrying multiple kids,” according to HPPD.

Carlvena Foster, Vice President of the Carl Chavis YMCA, says there were nine students and two staff members on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Foster says the bus had picked the students up from Triangle Lake Montessori Elementary and Jamestown Elementary and was about to pick up students at Kirkman Park Elementary when the accident happened.

According to the accident report, the bus was stopped in the roadway preparing to make a left turn into Kirkman Park Elementary while the HPPD vehicle was approaching from ahead in the center turn lane and collided with the bus. Witnesses report that the police vehicle never braked before the collision.

Foster says that no one on the bus was injured due to the crash.

The HPPD officer is being treated at the hospital for his injuries and is expected to be okay, according to the HPPD as of Thursday.

There is no update on the status of the officer at this time.