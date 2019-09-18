Accused Florida serial killer has connection to NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man accused of killing multiple women in the state of Florida used to live in the Charlotte area, according to documents obtained by WBTV Tuesday night.

Police in Florida suspect Robert Tyrone Hayes is responsible for the killings of multiple women, according to CBS News. Hayes has already been charged for the killing of 32-year-old Rachel Elizabeth Bey. CBS News reports Bey’s body was found off a Jupiter Highway in June of 2016.

Law enforcement officials announced this week that Hayes was likely linked to three other killings. CBS News reports that DNA found on a discarded cigarette and genetic genealogy technology linked Hayes to one of the killings and forensic evidence has connected the suspect to the other murders.

WBTV obtained documents Tuesday night that show Hayes previously held a Charlotte address. A 2014 traffic citation lists Hayes’ address as a home on Hathaway Hills Drive in west Charlotte. WBTV went to the home Tuesday evening and spoke with one of the current residents of the house.

Josue Boyzo told WBTV he didn’t realize an accused serial killer used to live in the home where he currently lives. He said he didn’t learn about Hayes until news reporters started coming by the house.

“It’s actually really surprising because you’d hear stories about this like in the news or on news channels, but never think I’d be the one living in some other serial killer’s house,” said Boyzo.

He said his family used to receive Hayes’ mail at the home.

“(We’d) just write return to sender. At one point they just told us that if they didn’t find out where he lived, we’d just throw away his mail,” explained Boyzo.

Boyzo explained that while his family does find it unsettling an accused serial killer used to live in their home, they’re happy Hayes is behind bars now.

“At least I know he won’t be coming back to visit one of his old homes. Hoping he never left anything behind,” said Boyzo.

A representative from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed Tuesday that CMPD detectives are aware of Hayes’ arrest. He said detectives are always willing to look into new leads, but Hayes has not been charged for any crimes in Charlotte.

