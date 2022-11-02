TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina man currently on deployment had his house broken into and had a gun and ammo stolen on Monday night, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to CBS 17 on Wednesday.

The robbery happened in the 100 block of Teva Hollow Lane and investigators confirmed one gun and a “a good bit of ammo” was stolen and that thieves attempted to also steal a truck and motorcycle, but were unsuccessful.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said the “house was vacant at the time of the robbery” and CBS 17 received a tip that the owner of the home is currently on active deployment for the United States military and is due home this month.

Sheriff Bowman confirmed the man’s deployment but said the sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the soldier at this time.

Sheriff Bowman also said detectives collected evidence from the scene and will release a police report on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office is actively looking for the robbers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 828-632-1111.