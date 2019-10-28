Activist fights against keeping pregnant women in solitary confinement in NC prisons, jails

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Activists are working to spread awareness about pregnant women kept in solitary confinement in North Carolina prisons.

Some of them are kept in such areas before their trial, meaning they haven’t been convicted of any crimes.

In 2009, Kristie Puckett Williams was arrested while she was pregnant.

“During that time of incarceration, I received no prenatal care. I took a plea deal and had a set of twins five days later,” she said.

She says in the decade since, she’s heard many similar stories.

“It’s just really inhumane,” Puckett Williams said.

The ACLU Statewide Campaign for Smart Justice obtained records that show in 2018, there were a total of 256 pregnant women behind bars at the North Carolina Correctional Institute for Women in Raleigh.

A quarter of them were pretrial detainees who’d been transferred to the prison as “safe-keepers,” which are inmates moved from jail to prison for mental or physical health reasons.

Policy shows such inmates are housed away from the general population.

“It’s very stressful — The pressure people are held under,” said Puckett Williams.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) called the ACLU’s 2018 numbers inaccurate.

“My response is that if our numbers are inaccurate, then those are the numbers they provided. We did a public records request,” said Puckett Williams.

DPS told CBS 17 last Thursday alone, they had a total of 36 pregnant offenders serving state prison time.

One was in short-term restrictive housing due to an infraction.

Policy shows that means the offender is housed away from the general population for 22 or more hours a day in a single cell.

“There are several organizations that have come out against solitary confinement saying it’s torture,” said Puckett Williams.

The Raleigh women’s prison also had 13 pregnant “safe-keepers”, or pretrial defendants, as of Thursday. One of them was in short-term restrictive housing for trying to smuggle in an illegal drug, officials said.

“Jails and prisons weren’t built for women, so they weren’t built with women in mind. So they definitely weren’t built for pregnant women,” said Puckett Williams.

A spokesman for DPS released a statement that says, “Female offenders are well-cared for, and are offered a variety of rehabilitation programs. NCCIW provides a community standard of care at its on-site medical facility.”

“I don’t think he can speak for the women who are held there, so for him to say how they feel about their care is disingenuous,” said Puckett Williams, who added that she’s going to keep fighting for change.

