Activists ask NC county to reconsider seizing wages for ambulance fee debts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Emergency management officials in Mecklenburg County say not everyone is paying them, and money is owed.

MEDIC in the county announced that beginning Tuesday, the agency would begin going after money people owe for taking ambulances to the hospital, in a different way than before.

Rather than handling debt collection within the agency, that task will now be handed over to the county tax collector’s office. The county recently approved four new jobs for that purpose.

Those patients who are overdue by at least 120 days could soon see their work wages or bank accounts seized to pay for those overdue bills – plus extra fees.

MEDIC says it is taking this measure because there is so much debt to be paid in Mecklenburg County. Since 2012, the county has racked up a total of $123 million in unpaid fees from people who took ambulances.

Still, activists and community members including the 12 who spoke at the commissioners meeting Tuesday night, say this new policy will drown lower income people in the community, and make them afraid to call 911 when they need it.

“I don’t think this county should be in the business of profiting off the unfortunate situations of our neighbors,” Christian Cano told commissioners.

“I’m already seeing the sickest people in our community putting in the medical directives “do not call 911″ because they are afraid of the bills they will incur because of the care that could save their lives,” Steph Hamrick said.

The group asked commission to come up with new ideas, which is what some members are suggesting now, trying to find ways this new policy will not hit people who are lower income as hard.

“I really do want to know if we can do this without garnishing wages,” District 6 Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell said. “And if we do have to garnish wages, if it’s not an option not to do that, then it seems like we ought to be able to set a threshold, you know folks making over a certain threshold, they should be garnished, but not folks under a threshold.”

Things were left relatively open-ended Tuesday as the commissioners wrapped up this topic Tuesday night, agreeing to request more ideas from MEDIC on how to move forward with this new policy in the best way for the community.

