Actress arrested on cocaine charge at Outer Banks, officials say

Sonja Sohn in a photo from the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — An actress from shows like ‘The Chi’ and ‘The Wire’ spent time behind bars over the weekend at the Outer Banks.

According to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Sonja Sohn early Sunday morning on charges of felony cocaine possession.

Her mug shot was released from Dare County authorities.

Sohn posted the $1,500 bail and left the sheriff’s office station six minutes later.

The actress has a court date set for Tuesday.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now