Actress Sophia Bush offers to raise funds for new statues in NC if Confederate statues are removed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Actress Sophia Bush encouraged her social media supporters this week to sign a petition calling for the removal of Confederate monuments from Wilmington.

RELATED: NC officers hurt in clash with crowd that toppled Confederate monuments at State Capitol

Bush was one of the stars of the long-running teen series One Tree Hill, which filmed in Wilmington. The actors and actresses have continued to be involved in Wilmington even after the series concluded.

Bush said she and her co-star Hilarie Burton would help raise money for new memorials for “real Wilmington heroes.” She mentioned potentially throwing a fundraiser at Thalian Hall once it’s safe for people to gather after the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: People speak out after NC Confederate monuments pulled down by protesters

“The Confederacy lasted 4.5 years … One Tree Hill?? LASTED NINE! Let’s use our decade long love affair with modern day Wilmington to help push leaders like Mayor Bill Saffo to tell a more full and equal history. Sign the petition. Let’s take these icons of hatred down,” Bush wrote on Instagram.

Last week, the Historic Wilmington Foundation endorsed removing the monuments at Third and Market and the section of Third and Dock from downtown Wilmington.

You can view the petition here.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: