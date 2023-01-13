GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You’ve been warned.

Girl Scout Cookies go on sale starting Saturday, and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office had some fun on social media with a “warning” about them and how they can be “highly addictive.”

“These substances will be hitting the streets soon. They go by names such as ‘Thin Mints,’ ‘Peanut Butter Patties’ and ‘Lemonades’,” says the Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, which has since gone viral.

The funny post goes on to say, “They are distributed by strong, smart, fearless young women who will lure you in with their good-cause story and get you hooked! Many people start off with just one box. But one turns into two. Two turns into five, and the next thing you know, you’re hiding your stash in the freezer.

“We want you to know that we are here to help you through this time of crisis. We have set up a dropoff location at our sheriff’s office where we can ‘destroy’ the ‘Girl Scout Cookies’ for you safely.”

Of course, the cookies are “addictive” because they are so good. Girl Scouts will be out in many locations across the state and country selling their delicious cookies. You can even order them online and have them shipped.

Among the choices will be a new one, Raspberry Ralley. They are described as “similar to the fan-favorite Thin mints,” though they are only available for purchase online.

If you wanna be “brave” and “risk it” by buying a box (or 10), you can click here to find out more, including locations where the cookies will be sold in person and online.

Remember, you’ve been warned.