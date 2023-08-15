Rides get inspected and ready for the 2022 NC State Fair season, opening on Thursday. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Advance tickets for the North Carolina State Fair are on sale beginning Tuesday.

Advance sales for tickets, wristbands for rides and ride tickets are on sale through Oct. 12. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-12.

Unlimited rides are $30 each and can be bought online. Wristbands are for one day only and vouchers can be redeemed at the Ride Ticket Plazas once the Fair begins.

This year, the Fair announced ride ticket credits will be placed on a chipped card that will be presented at each ride. It will automatically debit the ticket count for that ride.

The North Carolina State Fair will run Oct. 12-22 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. Tickets can be purchased here.