RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From parents and kids to educators, advocates filled the Halifax Mall right outside the General Assembly all fighting for more child care funding.

The rally was held by Child Care for NC: United for a Change.

Organizers asked legislators Thursday to invest more money into child care.

They’re hoping that more funding will help with better pay benefits for child care teachers, make child care more affordable and accessible, and help with funding for providers.

Brigid Flaherty is a mom of three girls all under the age of 4. She told me finding affordable child care is difficult.

“We spend about $4,000 a month which is three times our rent payment. In order to afford daycare over this past year we’ve also had to put $20,000 on our credit card,” said Flaherty.

She worries for her kids’ future.

“I’m not going to be able to like save for my kids’ future because we’re going to be in so many years trying to repay this debt… it’s just really hard.”

Cassandra Brooks is the Executive Director of Little Believer’s Academy. She says more funding will go a long way, not only to help parents but child care providers too.

“Child care workers are still not paid an adequate wage compared to the other sectors. They can go to another business and make $7 or $8 more per hour,” said Brooks.

Child Care for North Carolina United for Change also says a top reason for workforce shortages is that child care just isn’t affordable.