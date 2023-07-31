RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The RISE Back to School Safety Summit is happening Monday in North Carolina where teachers and school officials across the state are meeting to talk about how to keep students safe in the classroom.

It comes at a time when local advocates say schools are in a crisis.

“We’re really in a crisis situation, where we just do not have enough money and resources to do the very basic things our schools are supposed to be doing,” Keith Poston with WakeEd Partnership said.

With the traditional academic school year kicking off in counties across North Carolina in a few weeks, school advocates say the school system needs more attention.

“Our traditional calendars start next month and yet we’ve got so many issues related to staffing, bus drivers, teachers, teacher’s assistants, all of those things, and it all goes back to funding,” Poston said.

Counties across Central North Carolina continue to face extreme teacher shortages. In Durham Public Schools, there are 177 teacher vacancies. A spokesperson for Wake County Public Schools says they’re in the peak of hiring season right now so they don’t have numbers of vacancies to report.

Advocates CBS 17 heard from say nothing will get better without more investments from the General Assembly.

“We need to invest like it matters and right now we clearly aren’t,” Poston said.

A spokesperson for Wake County schools says they’re facing the biggest challenge in hiring bus drivers. They say they’ll have some updated numbers on those vacancies in a few weeks.