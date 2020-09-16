Advocates urge Gov. Cooper to commute more prison sentences during pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Prisoner advocates urged Gov. Roy Cooper to commute more sentences during a rally Tuesday outside the North Carolina Correctional Institute for Women.
Those at the rally pointed out that, across the prison system, thousands have been infected with COVID-19.
“They’re not keeping them safe. He actually has diabetes and high blood pressure,” Cierra Lindsey said of her husband, who is incarcerated at Bertie Correctional Institution.
Lindsey said she called the facility and asked when a nurse might be coming in, but said they couldn’t even tell her that. She is among those urging Cooper to remember those behind bars and the increased risks they face during the pandemic.
Advocates are encouraging people to express their concerns using the hashtag #CooperMustCare.
