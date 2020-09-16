Advocates urge Gov. Cooper to commute more prison sentences during pandemic

FILE – Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper will discuss the pandemic, education and his re-election bid in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 6. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Prisoner advocates urged Gov. Roy Cooper to commute more sentences during a rally Tuesday outside the North Carolina Correctional Institute for Women.

Those at the rally pointed out that, across the prison system, thousands have been infected with COVID-19.

“They’re not keeping them safe. He actually has diabetes and high blood pressure,” Cierra Lindsey said of her husband, who is incarcerated at Bertie Correctional Institution.

Lindsey said she called the facility and asked when a nurse might be coming in, but said they couldn’t even tell her that. She is among those urging Cooper to remember those behind bars and the increased risks they face during the pandemic.

Advocates are encouraging people to express their concerns using the hashtag #CooperMustCare.

