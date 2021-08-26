Afghan teen living in NC has message for others fleeing the country

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Milad Ghaznavi has only been in the United States for eight months. The 18-year-old said he is “horrified” by what he’s seeing in Afghanistan.

“I am sad for my people,” Ghaznavi said.

He arrived in January, following his father who came to the U.S. years before.

“I was lucky, though. I was lucky that I came to the United States,” Ghaznavi said. “The Taliban was after us, too, so we were just running around in hiding.”

So far, U.S. State Department data show 44 Afghans have come to North Carolina on Special Immigrant Visas since October 2020, fleeing threats and violence.

Ghaznavi said his father is concerned for his extended family still in Afghanistan.

“My aunts, my uncles, my grandma — they’re all back in Afghanistan and they’re terrified,” Ghaznavi said.

Although it’s unknown how many more Afghans will be coming to the Triangle, or when, relief groups like the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants and World Relief Durham expect a few hundred over the next weeks and months.

Ghaznavi is now taking high school classes. He said he wants other young Afghans to also take advantage of education once they arrive in the U.S.

“I have a message for those teens and teenagers who are coming from Afghanistan to the United States: I want them to educate and use this opportunity, which is in America,” Ghaznavi said.