After 1,000+ acre wildfire contained, NC state park to reopen

PINNACLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Nearly all of a North Carolina state park is reopening after a wildfire burned over 1,000 acres before it was contained earlier this month.

The Yadkin River section of Pilot Mountain State Park reopened Saturday. Most of the rest of the park will be accessible to visitors starting Monday.

A trail will remain closed until a protective fence is rebuilt.

The fire began Thanksgiving weekend due to an escaped campfire in an area that was not designated for campfires, officials said.

The week-long fire burned 1,050 acres after starting around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 27.

The quick-spreading fire also led to a statewide burn ban that has mostly since been lifted.

The fire was declared fully contained on Dec. 4. There are still some spots that are smoldering.