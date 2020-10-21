After 150+ years in Raleigh, Briggs Hardware reopens in Emerald Isle – and now they have a bar

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s famous Briggs Hardware store – which operated in the city for 155 years – has moved to Emerald Isle and expanded their operations.

The well-known store survived the Spanish Flu, the Great Depression, and the Great Recession in Raleigh. The COVID-19 pandemic and the damage following protests that came in the middle of it all proved to be too much to overcome.

The business left Raleigh over the summer and moved to the Crystal Coast.

Briggs Hardware said in a statement back in September that owner Evelyn Briggs Davis’ lease wasn’t renewed by the landlord, so she made the decision to open a new venture in Emerald Isle.

“It’s an exciting new chapter for both the business and my family,” said Davis, the sixth-generation owner of the company. “My family has had second homes on the Crystal Coast for a few decades, first at Atlantic Beach and now Emerald Isle. I plan to retire the store and myself at this wonderful beach.”

Briggs Hardware has reopened in Emerald Isle with a bar and new products (Photo: Evelyn Briggs Davis)

The Briggs Hardware General Store has now opened in Emerald Isle and they’ve expanded their offerings for the folks on the coast to enjoy.

The biggest change from their old Raleigh store is probably the large bar located in the middle of the store that will serve beer, wine, and small plates on Sundays.

Davis said a large bar was already built in the space where they opened their new store and they decided to keep it and make use of it.

“The previous owners had built a beautiful bar in our space, and I couldn’t bear to see it demolished and removed, so I put it to use, and worked with the ABC commission and attained our license to sell,” she said. “It was a dream of my dad’s to have Raleigh’s longest bar in our old building on Fayetteville Street that reached from Fayetteville Street to Salisbury Street.”

While the store’s bar isn’t quite that long, Davis said she considers it a tribute to what her dad had once wished for.

“Everything I do, I do in memory of my family and to honor their legacy,” she said.

The bar, which is known as The Hardware Store, will show football on big screen TVs and serve mimosas and food on Sunday mornings.

In addition to the bar and the small plate offerings, the store is also selling new products, including some items from one of Raleigh’s oldest barbecue joints – Clyde Cooper’s.

For those familiar with Emerald Isle, the new Briggs resides in the former location of the Carolina Wine Mixer.

