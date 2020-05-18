After 2 major storms, Wrightsville Beach residents thankful Tropical Storm Arthur stayed away

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — After being hit hard by Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Dorian many Wrightsville Beach residents were relieved to discover that Tropical Storm Arthur stayed offshore.

“I thought it would be a little more dramatic since it was offshore,” said Amy Purdy. “It kicked up some good waves especially yesterday. That’s OK since I live here it’s nice not to have to worry about anything happening to the house.”

Amy Purdy was one of the first Wrightsville Beach residents to hit the sand looking for the spoils left behind by the storm.

“I came out here just to take a look,” said Purdy. “Sometimes you find sharks teeth and everything afterward. I was out looking for that. I’m hoping to find a few.”

As Purdy searched the sand, surfers like Jeff Pyles tried to take advantage of the swells associated with the tropical system.

“I was probably expecting it to be a little bit bigger than it is, but any waves are better than no waves,” said Pyles.

“We are supposed to have an active hurricane season, but you never know what it’s going to be like,” said Purdy. “We’ve had a few, actually a number hit Wilmington over the years. You just need to be safe, take precautions, and do the right thing.”

The National Hurricane Center lists the official start of hurricane season as June 1 and it lasts through November 30.