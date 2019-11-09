After firing shots at wife, NC man killed by deputy in shootout, officials say

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a deputy shot and killed a suicidal subject on Friday evening.

The incident took place off of Westdale Lane in Lincoln County. After receiving a call about a suicidal 38-year-old man, deputies responded to the scene where they determined that the man had fired shots at his wife by this time, officials said.

After attempting to initially negotiate with the man, he turned the gun on the deputies and fired at them, causing deputies to return the fire, at which point the man was struck, according to authorities.

The man died at the scene.

No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.

