ASHEBORO, N.C. — On Wednesday, the North Carolina Zoo announced the name of the male giraffe calf born on May 20.

The winning name is “Fenn,” after the founders of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, Julian and Stephanie Fennessy. World Giraffe Day is celebrated every year on June 21, according to the zoo.

The public was invited to vote in an online poll from a list of names provided by the zoo’s giraffe keepers. The public naming poll had more than 100,000 votes.

The other names offered were:

Nelson: After Nelson Mandela.

Mosi: African name used for “firstborn son.”

Tamu: Swahili for “sweet”

Jackson: The calf’s dad is named Jack, “Son of Jack.”

Bongani: This Zulu name means “grateful, thankful.”

The parents are first-time mom, Leia, born in 2009 at Zoo Miami She arrived at the N.C. Zoo in 2014. Jack, born in 2008 at Dickerson Park Zoo, arrived at the zoo in 2009.

Fenn was about six feet tall and 145 pounds when born. He is expected to grow to 10 to 12 feet by his first birthday and reach full height at four years old.

Giraffes are the tallest land animals.

The N.C. Zoo’s giraffe tower now numbers five — males, Jack, Turbo, and Fenn; and females, Leia and Amelia.