After ‘unprecedented’ traffic, North Topsail Beach gears up for Memorial Day weekend

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) — Businesses along the North Carolina are busy welcoming tourists back this holiday weekend.

Easing of restrictions at North Topsail Beach prompted an “unprecedented flow of traffic” to the beaches of last weekend, officials said.

Among the businesses reopening for the holiday weekend was The Tiki Mart in North Topsail Beach, which has been preparing for a subdued Memorial Day weekend.

Under Phase Two restrictions, the owners cannot reopen the Tiki Bar — but they were able to reopen their market as of 10 a.m. Saturday. A food truck was also allowed to reopen.

The business also shifted to parallel parking to allow visitors to get in and out easier and faster.

After large crowds last weekend, North Topsail Beach reiterated rules for visitors and beachgoers.

The large crowds and limited parking last week led some visitors to disregard the rules and regulations, officials said.

Visitors and beachgoers were asked to comply with the following regulations:

CONSTRUCTION ZONES – At present both the North Topsail Beach Town Park and the Onslow County Beach Access Pavilion #4 are under construction. Each has been clearly identified and barriers are in place to prevent vehicles and pedestrians from accessing. Both of these areas contain many hazards, and they have been closed to prevent injury to beachgoers.

TRASH – Trash receptacles are available at every beach access. Refuse left on the beach presents a danger to marine life. This problem is compounded when people overfill trash containers allowing items to be windblown onto the beach or into the parking lots. Generally speaking, if you carried it in, please carry it out.

DRIVE-ON BEACH – At the northern tip of Topsail Island there is a 4X4 Beach Access point. Using this beach access requires a permit, and payment is required. This access will be manned for the entire summer, and permit purchase will be enforced.

PARKING – The beaches have limited parking areas available. Arrive early to ensure that you can legally park in a parking lot. Unfortunately, when these lots are full, beachgoers have taken the liberty of parking in marked “No Parking” areas, on private property, and in some cases – blocking streets. Often this practice blocks access for Emergency vehicles, and presents a danger to residents and visitors alike. Enforcement efforts are being stepped up and will include the issuance of expensive parking violations, and the towing of vehicles.

SOCIAL DISTANCING – While restrictions have been eased, it remains necessary for every person to protect themselves. Please avoid gathering in groups larger than ten people, and make every effort to maintain a minimum of 6’ distance between you and your fellow beachgoer.

