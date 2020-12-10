AG Stein says he opposes ‘radical, anti-democratic’ Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn Biden’s victory

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says he, along with 22 other state attorney generals have filed a brief with the United States Supreme Court in opposition of a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in four battleground states.

The lawsuit, which claims four battleground states made “unconstitutional” changes to election laws ahead of the 2020 vote has gained support from six North Carolina GOP representatives in the U.S. House, President Donald Trump, and a number of other state representatives.

“Today, I joined 22 other attorneys general in filing a brief with the United States Supreme Court opposing Texas’ radical, anti-democratic lawsuit. This suit seeks to overturn the will of the people by throwing out the votes of tens of millions Americans,” Stein said via Twitter.

The Texas lawsuit does not claim widespread fraud. The word widespread never appears, although it does claim protections against fraud were weakened. Instead, it focuses on the claim that votes were accepted and counted in violation of laws set up by the various state legislatures.

“Court after court has determined that its factual allegations are false. The complaint asks the Supreme Court to simply ignore the voters in several states and order legislators in those states to replace the voters’ choice with their own,” Stein continued in his Twitter thread.

The Texas lawsuit claims that the authority to hold an election comes from the U.S. Constitution and therefore any election practice that violates the constitution (such as equal protection) is not permissible.

“This represents a profound and outrageous rejection of democracy with no precedent in our nation’s history. It would also violate some of our nation’s most basic constitutional principles, including federalism and respect for state law,” Stein said. “It frankly saddens me that our amicus brief is even necessary, but know that I will do whatever is necessary to protect people’s right to vote.”

North Carolina Republican Reps. Dan Bishop, Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx, Richard Hudson, Greg Murphy and David Rouzer and 100 other U.S. Representatives joined in on an amicus brief supporting the measure.