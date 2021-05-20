AG Stein joins other states in federal lawsuit against Frontier Communications

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina and five other states have joined a federal lawsuit against Frontier Communications for not providing the high-speed internet it promised to customers.

“Frontier over promised, under delivered, and over billed for the service it provided to its customers,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. “It said it would provide speed at a certain rate and delivered it at a much lower rate.”

Stein says thousands of customers across the country have filed complaints against the internet service provider. Close to 400 of those complaints are from Frontier customers in North Carolina.

“We think that’s just the tip of the iceberg because most people who were frustrated don’t even know to complain to my office,” said Stein.

Kat Cummings tells CBS 17 she signed up for Frontier’s high-speed internet service last fall. She explained, “I kind of bought into that and thought it would be true, even though the speed was lower, they said that it would be faster.”

But when crews came by her Durham home to install service, it didn’t work. “Then they sent me a bill for the installation, the equipment and a month of service that I had never gotten,” said Cummings.

Frontier Communications sent CBS 17 this response to the lawsuit:

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (“Frontier”), today responded to a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission and State officials in Arizona, California, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, and Wisconsin claiming that Frontier made material misrepresentations to consumers in descriptions of its digital subscriber line (“DSL”) Internet services.

The following can be attributed to a spokesperson for Frontier:

Frontier believes the lawsuit is without merit. The plaintiffs’ complaint includes baseless allegations, overstates any possible monetary harm to Frontier’s customers, and disregards important facts including the following: Frontier offers Internet service in some of the country’s most rural areas that often have challenging terrain, are more sparsely populated, and are the most difficult to serve.

Frontier’s rural DSL Internet service was enthusiastically welcomed when it was launched and has retained many satisfied customers over the years.

Frontier’s DSL Internet speeds have been clearly and accurately articulated, defined, and described in the Company’s marketing materials and disclosures. Frontier will present a vigorous defense. You can check your internet speed through your provider’s website.

“Do that and see what download speed you’re getting and then look to see what your internet service provider has promised you with the service that you’re paying for,” said Stein.

To file a complaint with the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office, click here.