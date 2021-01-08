AG Stein’s office supporting efforts to find North Carolinians involved in ‘lawless insurrection’ at Capitol

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday, Washington Metropolitan police said at least seven people from North Carolina were among the dozens arrested during Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Attorney General Josh Stein says that his office is supporting efforts to investigate any other North Carolinians that may have been involved in the “lawless insurrection”.
“My office is supporting federal law enforcement efforts to investigate North Carolinians who participated in the raid on the U.S. Capitol. If you have any information about a North Carolina resident who participated in this lawless insurrection,” a Facebook post from Stein reads.
Metro police released a list of those arrested during the riot and its aftermath with charges ranging from felony riot act to curfew violation.
All seven of those arrested from North Carolina face a curfew violation charge.
North Carolinians arrested Wednesday/Thursday
- Jere Brower, 45 – Curfew violation, Unlawful entry
- Earl Glosser, 40 – Curfew violation, Unlawful entry
- Lance Grames, 42 – Curfew violation, Unlawful entry
- Tim Scarboro, 33 – Curfew violation
- James Smawley, 27 – Curfew violation
- Jay Thaxton, 46 – Curfew violation
- Michael Jones, 23 – Curfew violation
Metro police also released photos of people who still need to be identified in connection with unrest-related offenses.
Police said they recovered two pipe bombs, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee and a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun and Molotov cocktail on Capitol grounds.
Authorities eventually regained control as night fell.
Heavily armed officers brought in as reinforcements started using tear gas in a coordinated effort to get people moving toward the door, then combed the halls for stragglers, pushing the mob farther out onto the plaza and lawn, in clouds of tear gas, flash-bangs and percussion grenades.
- AG Stein’s office supporting efforts to find North Carolinians involved in ‘lawless insurrection’ at Capitol
- Congresswoman Miller apologizes for statement saying Adolf Hitler was “right on one thing”
- Vaccine rollout hits snag as health workers balk at shots
- Wake County officials confirm first COVID-19 outbreak at Cary assisted living facility
- Facebook suspends account of GOP candidate for Virginia governor after posting conspiracy theories
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now