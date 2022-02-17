Ahoskie man who used hunting knife to rob Citi Trends store gets 9 years in prison, feds say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who used a hunting knife to rob a Citi Trends clothing store of $475 will spend nine years in prison, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that Rashad Jerrod Taylor, 34, received the 108-month sentence for interference of commerce by robbery.

He pleaded guilty in November to robbing the clothing store in 2019. His original indictment charged him with two other robberies that year, convenience stories in Bertie and Hertford counties.

According to court records and statements from hearings, he brought the knife into the Citi Trends in Ahoskie and told the manager to give him everything, thrusting the weapon at her in a stabbing motion before holding it near her neck.

Taylor took the money before walking out of the store.

Hertford County sheriff’s deputies detained him less than a quarter of a mile from the store and seized a bag of cocaine worth an estimated $20. The store manager identified Taylor as the robber.