Air Force veteran sentenced after lying about being injured by IED, stole VA benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Air Force veteran was sentenced in a Raleigh federal court after committing fraud and stealing benefits from Veterans Affairs.

Bryan Paul Winquist, 39, of Cordova, Tennessee was sentenced to one month of intermittent confinement and nine months of house arrest as terms of a three year period of probation on a charge of theft of government property, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents said Winquist was also ordered to pay a $3,100 fine and $11,669.06 in restitution to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

“To commit a fraud upon the VA is to steal from those who have risked their lives to protect this nation. The limited funds available to the VA are critical to meeting the needs of those who have faithfully served our country and this office will continue to hold accountable all who obtain veterans benefits through fraud and deception. In this case, the defendant completely fabricated a battlefront incident, and injury and falsely claimed to have received a commendation as a result of that incident. Then, adding insult to injury, he stole the benefits and services due to those who have served and been injured. His conduct is shameful, illegal and an affront to those who have served honorably and with distinction and to those who bear the scars of defending this county,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Higdon Jr.

The VA affords disability compensation to veterans for injuries and illnesses that are service-connected, that is, for conditions incurred or aggravated during military service. To receive disability compensation, a veteran must file a truthful claim alleging specific facts justifying the service-connected nature of the claimed disability.

Prosecutors say on or about March 22, 2014, Winquist submitted a claim to the VA alleging that he suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) arising from a service-connected incident.

The claim falsely alleged that on September 18, 2003, Winquist was on patrol in the town of Balad, Iraq, as an augmented medic/EMT for an army infantry unit.

The claim further alleged that while serving in this unit that he was hit with shrapnel from an improvised explosive device (IED) and was shot in the left shoulder during a small-arms firefight.

Prosecutors say Winquist further claimed to have “neutralized the threat and continued to assist in the firefight and treat those who were injured.”

As a result of these events, he claimed to have received the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

The VA Office of Inspector General confirmed that Winquist knew at the time of his March 2014 claim that he was not injured by an IED or shot in a small-arms firefight in Iraq.

A fellow fireman did not recall Winquist ever going off base on patrol and also never knew of any small arms fire or injuries to Winquist, prosecutors say.

Likewise, VA OIG contacted the Air Force Historical Society to query records concerning an alleged IED and firefight incident at the place and time claimed.

There was no record of the incident and Winquist was not a recipient of the Purple Heart.

Nevertheless, Veterans Affairs began paying out benefits to Winquist under the auspice that he suffered from PTSD from the alleged firefight in Iraq.

Winquist received the benefits by withdrawing them from his bank account in various locations. Prosecutors say Winquist did not try to return the funds or acknowledge that he was lying.

On Dec. 13, 2017, Winquist admitted during an interview that he fabricated the incident. In particular, he stated, “I was hurting for money, and I made it up.” Winquist also stated that he knew it was wrong.

In February 2019, he was charged in a federal indictment. Winquist pleaded guilty to Theft of Government Property on August 5.

