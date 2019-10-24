Alabama couple says truck with family dogs inside was stolen from NC Chick-fil-A

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – An Alabama couple claims their truck, which had their two dogs inside, was stolen while they stopped for food at a Chick-fil-A in Lincolnton.

Cindy Garrett and her husband, Scott, live in Roanoke, Alabama, but have recently been traveling to the Charlotte area for work. The incident happened Oct. 14 around 5:30 p.m.

Garrett said she and her husband were in Lincolnton and decided to stop to get food and use the restroom at the Chick-fil-A on East Main Street. She claims they were only inside the restaurant for a few minutes before they noticed their truck was missing.

“We pulled into the Chick-fil-A to get a quick bite to eat and go to the restroom and left the truck running for the dogs with the air on because it was still quite warm out. It was around 5:30 p.m. It was a busy time and five minutes later we look out and our truck’s gone,” explained Garrett.

She said her first thought was disbelief.

“We couldn’t believe it at first. We thought, ‘Is somebody playing a prank on us? Where’s the camera? This can’t be for real,’” said Garrett.

She said that when she and her husband realized the car had actually been stolen, they contacted the Lincolnton Police Department and filed a police report.

“Everything except my husband’s wallet was in the truck including both of our phones, both of our dogs, a computer,” elaborated Garrett.

She said their biggest concern is the missing dogs. The couple own two mixed pointers named Smokey and Bandit. Both of the dogs were in the truck when it was allegedly stolen.

“They were our babies. They slept with us every night. They went with us everywhere, traveled with us out of town. Our heart’s broken. We just really hope we can find them,” said Garrett.

The couple has created “missing dogs” flyers to share online and post in Lincoln County. They are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads them to their pets.

The truck that was stolen is a white 2017 GMC Sierra. Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle or the stolen dogs should contact the Lincolnton Police Department.

