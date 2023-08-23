GRAHAM N.C. (WGHP) — The Alamance-Burlington School System is delaying the start of the 2023-2024 school year until Sept. 5 to allow more time to evaluate all school campuses after mold was discovered in more than a dozen buildings, according to an ABSS news release.

The delay will not impact Alamance-Burlington Early College at ACC which has already started and is located on the community college campus.

The delayed opening would allow environmental inspectors time to further evaluate and address issues at all campuses and allow time for both the ABSS Board of Education, Alamance County Commissioners and the county’s state delegation to hold a meeting to discuss the next steps.

Mold issues were found over the weekend at Cummings High School, Broadview Middle School and Williams High School. Andrews Elementary School and Newlin Elementary School also had mold earlier this month.

So far, the district has spent over $1.2 million on mold remediation and HVAC repairs at Andrews Elementary School and Newlin Elementary School.

“We want our students to be back in school but also want this work to be done effectively to prevent these issues from happening in the future. We have to address it appropriately,” Board Chair Sandy Ellington-Graves said.

Graves, along with Vice Chair Ryan Bowden and Alamance County Commissioners Craig Turner, Steve Carter, ABSS Superintendent Dr. Dain Butler and Deputy Superintendent Lowell Rogers, visited Williams High School Tuesday afternoon to see the mold issues firsthand.

“This is not how we wanted to start the school year. Fixing these issues is going to take resources we don’t have. That’s why we need time to assess, meet with our commissioners and state delegation and determine the best course of action going forward.” Butler said.