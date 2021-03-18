Alamance County family talks about surviving possible tornado in emotional interview

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County family shared what it was like to live through the possible tornado Thursday in an emotional interview with FOX8’s Allison Smith.

Mark Smith said he heard rumbling outside and he and his family got under a table.

“We prayed and hide and cried and — what else we did — we just shook; we heard everything happen,” he said.

Part of Smith’s property, including his barn, was damaged by the severe storm.

Recalling exiting the house after the storm passed, he said he and his family felt thankful to be OK.

“It can all be replaced,” he said with his voice breaking, as emotion overtook him. “We’re happy. … Everybody is OK. The barn can be replaced, the fence can be replaced.”

See the full interview in the player above.