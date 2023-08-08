GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An assistant principal at an Alamance County middle school has been charged following an investigation into a sex crime involving a student.

On Monday, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit began an investigation of a school administrator who may have been involved in misconduct with a student.

Investigators conducted interviews and gathered evidence during the initial investigation. As a result of their discovery, they arrested James Tyler Kelly, an assistant principal at Southern Alamance Middle School.

Kelly, 39, of Graham, was taken into custody at a residence in High Point by sheriff’s office investigators and High Point police.

Kelly is charged with one count of felony sex act with a student. He was transported to the Alamance County Detention Center. His secured bond was set at $50,000.

Investigators determined the crime did not happen on school property.

Kelly was previously an assistant principal at Southern Alamance High School before being transferred to the middle school in June.