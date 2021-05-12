Alamance County tornado warning didn’t come until after twister passed through

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Monday afternoon’s EF-1 tornado hit some people in Alamance County by surprise as the warning for the tornado came after it touched down.

The National Weather Service sent out an alert for a severe storm before the tornado, but, during the hail and strong winds, an EF-1 tornado formed. The NWS automatic alert system didn’t have enough time to generate alerts.

Brooke Phoenix is hearing impaired and relies on her Wi-Fi connection and electricity to give and receive communication to the outside world. She said when the tornado hit, there was no warning of it hitting the area until after it passed through.

Brooke said she could have been better prepared if the warning had come when it was supposed to.

Not having that early warning of the tornado left them unprepared and without power. She had no lines of communication with her husband who was not home at the time.

Yancy King, Alamance County Emergency Management director, said late alerts don’t happen often.

King said the tornado formed during another storm, which is why the alerts went out after the tornado passed through.

King encourages everyone to sign up for weather alerts so that everyone can stay prepared for the worst and take shelter.

He also said those with disabilities should register for weather alerts that fit their needs through their county’s 911 communication center.