Alamance County vaccine site hits capacity before sunrise, begins turning people away

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The sun hadn’t even risen by the time that the Alamance County health department hit capacity at the vaccination site at the Career and Technical Education Center.

The county announced that the site hit capacity at about 6:15 a.m. Thursday, and officials would need to begin turning people away.

The site will reopen later on Thursday, and the county plans to announce times on the Alamance County social media accounts.

The county has been offering vaccinations for Phase 1b, Group 1, which includes adults over 75 years of age.

According to the health department, 540 vaccinations were distributed Wednesday, roughly one per minute.

Vaccine events will be held 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Career and Technical Education Center located at 2550 Buckingham Road in Burlington.

Vaccines are available while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis.

For questions residents can call Alamance County COVID hotline at (336) 290-0361.