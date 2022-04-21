BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington woman was charged early this month with being married to two men at the same time, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Feb. 25, the ACSO received a report from a man who claimed his wife married another man while he was still married to her.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the suspect, Sue Ann Allison, 49, of Burlington, was legally married to two men at the same time.

Both men are Alamance County residents.

Allison was charged on April 5 with one count of felony bigamy and given a $2,500 unsecured bond.