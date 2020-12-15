Aldi now approved in NC for online purchases using EBT cards

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s an additional place online for North Carolina families to get food if they’re struggling to pay for groceries.

Participants with North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards (EBT) online at Aldi locations.

Aldi is the fourth EBT retailer in North Carolina – along with Walmart, Amazon and Carlie C’s approved for online food and nutrition services purchases.

“This flexibility will allow participants to buy food while promoting social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and will help families with transportation and mobility barriers,” North Carolina officials said in a Tuesday news release.

Service and delivery charges are not included and will need to be paid for using a debit or credit card.

North Carolina was one of the first 10 states to implement online purchasing for FNS, which will be permanent after the COVID-19 pandemic.