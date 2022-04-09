CATAWBA COUNTY (WJZY) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Catawba County, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday morning.

Yvonne Richardson-Cannon, 74, was last seen at a rest area along Interstate 40 eastbound by the Catawba and Iredell county lines.

She is described as 5-feet-2, weighing 140 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a burgundy sweater, striped shirt, blue jeans, and laced-up black sneakers.

A vehicle description was also given as a 2015 brown Chevrolet Malibu with North Carolina license plate HCB-7606.

She is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment of some form, the alert said.

Anyone with information should contact 828-464-3112.