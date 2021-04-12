Alert issued over Salmonella outbreak from ground turkey sold under 3 brands, including Wegmans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The CDC is warning people — including those in North Carolina — about a multistate outbreak of Salmonella linked to ground turkey.

The ground turkey was sold under three different brand names, including Wegmans.

So far, 28 people have been infected with the outbreak in North Carolina and 11 other states, including several along the East Coast.

Two people were hospitalized, according to the CDC.

The 211,407 pounds of affected turkey was producted by Plainville Brands, LLC.

The products have been pulled from stores, but could still be in freezers.

People are warned to throw away the items or take them back to the store where purchased. The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Here is a list of the brands and the details of the products:

1-lb. packages of Nature’s Promise Free from 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell-by date of 1/1/21, 1/3/21,1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell-by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

3-lb. packages of Wegman 94% LEAN | 6% FAT Ground Turkey with Use by/freeze/sell-by date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1-lb. packages of Plainville Farms Ground White Turkey 93% | 7% Fat with Use by/freeze/sell-by date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

The products bear establishment number EST. P-244 inside the USDA mark of inspection.