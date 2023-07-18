RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources is advising the public to avoid contact with green or blue water in the Chowan River due to an algal bloom that has stayed in the area since Wednesday.

The bloom has been observed along both shorelines of the river, from Tyner to the Edenhouse Bridge in Edenton. Counties currently affected include Chowan, Bertie, and Hertford. Algal blooms tend to move due to wind and wave action, the agency said.

The Division of Water Resources has investigated the bloom and determined it is dominated by Aphanizomenon, which belongs to the algal group cyanobacteria, also known as, blue-green algae).

Cyanobacteria blooms usually appear bright green but when a bloom starts to decay, the color can change to a milky blue. Decaying algae may produce a strong, foul odor that can impact a large area. Decaying algae have been observed in the northern part of this bloom, including near Tyner and Arrowhead Beach.

North Carolina has had no reports of adverse health effects in people associated with this algal bloom.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health suggests the following steps to safeguard against algal blooms:

Keep children and pets away from water that appears bright green, blue, discolored, or scummy.

Do not handle or touch large mats of algae.

Avoid handling, cooking, or eating dead fish that may be present.

If you come into contact with an algal bloom, wash thoroughly.

Use clean water to rinse off pets that may have come into contact with an algal bloom.

If your child appears ill after being in waters containing an algal bloom, seek medical care immediately.

If your pet appears to stumble, stagger, or collapse after being in a pond, lake, or river, seek veterinary care immediately.

To report an algal bloom, contact the nearest DEQ regional office or submit a report online. To view reported algal bloom events, visit DWR’s Fish Kill & Algal Bloom Dashboard.

To learn more about algal blooms, visit the DWR website. For more information on the potential health effects from algal blooms, visit the DPH website.