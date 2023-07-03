RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The alienation of affection lawsuit brought against N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore has been resolved, the attorney for the plaintiff told CBS 17 on Monday.

Alicia Jurney, the attorney for Scott Lassister, the plaintiff, gave no other information.

Lassiter filed the lawsuit June 18 against Moore claiming the Cleveland County Republican lawmaker had an extramarital affair with Lassiter’s wife, Jamie Liles Lassiter, an employee of the state government.

The lawsuit stated that Moore and Lassiter’s wife began an extramarital affair in 2019 and beyond Jan. 11, 2023. Lassiter discovered the affair in December 2022.

Moore responded to the lawsuit, calling it baseless. Jamie Lassiter said the plaintiff had “serious mental health and substance abuse issues.”

The lawsuit listed Moore and a John Doe as co-defendants. Doe was accused of trespassing and conspiring with Moore in June to install security cameras on the plaintiff’s property without his consent.

This is a developing story. Check back later of updates.