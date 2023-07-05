RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The alienation of affection lawsuit against North Carolina House Speaker has been dismissed, according to a court document filed Wednesday.

The lawsuit, brought on by a Cary man, was dismissed without prejudice, the document stated.

Scott Riley Lassiter filed the lawsuit June 18 against Moore claiming the Cleveland County Republican lawmaker had an extramarital affair with Lassiter’s wife, Jamie Liles Lassiter, an employee of the state government.

On Monday, Lassiter’s attorney, Alicia Jurney, sent out a statement saying the lawsuit had been resolved. There have been no further comments from any of the parties involved in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed that Moore and Lassiter’s wife began an extramarital affair in 2019 and beyond Jan. 11, 2023. Lassiter discovered the affair in December 2022.

Moore responded to the lawsuit, calling it baseless. Jamie Lassiter said the plaintiff had “serious mental health and substance abuse issues.”

The lawsuit had listed Moore and a John Doe as co-defendants. Doe was accused of trespassing and conspiring with Moore in June to install security cameras on the plaintiff’s property without his consent.